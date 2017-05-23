Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Aegon to sell two largest US run-off businesses

Published 23 May 2017

Aegon has agreed to divest its two largest US run-off businesses, the payout annuity business and the Bank Owned / Corporate Owned Life Insurance business (BOLI/COLI), to Wilton Re.

The transaction is consistent with the company's stated strategic objective to reduce the amount of capital allocated to its run-off businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aegon's Transamerica life subsidiaries will reinsure USD 14 billion of liabilities to affiliates of Wilton Re(external link) US Holding Inc.

The transaction and related management actions are expected to result in a capital release of approximately USD 700 million (EUR 630 million) in 2017.

"I am very pleased that we have reached an agreement to divest the majority of our US run-off businesses," said Alex Wynaendts, CEO of Aegon.

"This transaction is in line with our strategic objective of accelerating the release of capital allocated to these businesses and will further enhance the financial flexibility of the group. We are confident that this agreement is also in the best interests of our customers, as Wilton Re is a highly respected reinsurer in the market."

Group Solvency II ratio improves by 6%-points

As a result of the actions announced today, Aegon's Group Solvency II ratio is estimated to improve by approximately 6% points in the second half of 2017.

After completion of the transaction and the related management actions, the capital released from this transaction is expected to be upstreamed to the holding, which will improve Transamerica's return on capital by approximately 60 basis points.

Capital generation

Aegon expects annual capital generation from its US operations to be reduced by approximately USD 30 million (EUR 27 million) following the transaction.

As the businesses are classified as run-off businesses, their associated earnings are not included in underlying earnings before tax.

Aegon anticipates the reinsurance transaction will result in a book loss of approximately USD 300 million (EUR 270 million), to be reported in Other Charges at the time of closing. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the summer of 2017



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Agencies
Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Agencies
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Life Insurance & Pensions Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.