Canada’s life and health insurers to limit use of genetic test results

The Canadian life and health insurance industry announced its commitment that insurers will refrain from requesting or using genetic testing details for new life insurance applications up to $250,000 from January 1, 2018.

This commitment will be included in the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) Industry Code on genetic testing and will be implemented by all CLHIA members.

CLHIA president and CEO Frank Swedlove said: "This commitment responds to concerns that Canadians may have about the impact of genetic testing results when buying insurance.

"About 85% of life insurance policies are for coverage of $250,000 or less."

It is important to note that insurers do not, and will not, request that individuals undergo a genetic test or share results of a genetic test they might take after they have already purchased an insurance policy.

Swedlove concluded: "Canada's life and health insurers help Canadians protect themselves and their loved ones against the financial impacts of unexpected events. Our goal is to continue to ensure that all Canadians can access insurance at fair and reasonable prices.”

Source: Company Press Release