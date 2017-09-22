Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Commonwealth Bank to divest Australian and NZ life businesses to AIA for $3.8bn

IBR Staff Writer Published 22 September 2017

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell 100% of its life insurance businesses – CommInsure Life in Australia and Sovereign in New Zealand – to AIA Group for $3.8bn.

The agreement includes a 20-year partnership with AIA to provide life insurance products to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Customers of CommInsure Life and Sovereign will continue to have access to life insurance products through Commonwealth Bank and life and health insurance products through ASB Bank, which is owned by Commonwealth Bank.

Commonwealth Bank will continue to earn income on the distribution of life and health insurance products. However, the sale and partnership do not include general insurance and the CommInsure brand will be retained.

Commonwealth Bank CEO Ian Narev said: “The combination of AIA’s leading insurance capability and scale and Commonwealth Bank’s broad distribution, and our complementary values and commitment to customer focus and innovation, mean that a partnership between us will create an even better experience for our customers, in a more efficient way for our shareholders.”

AIA Group chief executive and president Ng Keng Hooi said: “The acquisition of CBA’s life insurance businesses and the new 20-year bancassurance partnership with CBA will strengthen AIA’s protection market leadership and expand our distribution capabilities in these markets.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in Australia and New Zealand, and the transfer of Commonwealth Bank’s equity interest in BoComm Life Insurance Company out of CommInsure.

Commonwealth Bank is considering a range of strategic alternatives for the BoComm Life equity interest, which would be conditional on approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2018.

Image: Commonwealth Bank will sell its Australian and NZ life businesses to AIA in a $3.8bn deal. Photo: courtesy of Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Life Insurance & Pensions Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.