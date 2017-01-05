First United American changes name to Globe Life Insurance Company of New York
First United American Life Insurance Company has renamed itself to Globe Life Insurance Company of New York.
When it was first incorporated as a stock life insurance company in 1981, First United American was known as Globe International Life Insurance Company. First United American, based in Liverpool, New York, has been working diligently to ensure a proper transition for its policyholders going into the New Year.
First United American changed its name in order to capitalize on the increased brand recognition experienced by its affiliate, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company.
Increased brand recognition has come as a result of Globe Life's numerous marketing efforts which most notably include obtaining the naming rights of Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball club.
Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company and Globe Life Insurance Company of New York are subsidiaries of Torchmark Corporation.
Globe Life Insurance Company of New York Facts
- Founded in 1981
- Wholly-owned subsidiary of United American Insurance Company, which is wholly-owned by Torchmark Corporation
- More than $72m of insurance in-force (as of 7/16)
Parent Company Facts
Torchmark Corporation
- Member of the S&P 500 Index
- Ranked #590 Fortune 1000 company – 2016
- When combined, the Torchmark companies are the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the U.S. since 2003 (reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence).
- Ranked #28 on Dallas Morning News 2015 Top 150 D/FW Companies list
- Ranked #68 on 2015 Texas 1000 list
- Ranked #20 in total life net premiums written on National Underwriter's top 50 life and health insurance companies of 2016 list
