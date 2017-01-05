Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions News

First United American changes name to Globe Life Insurance Company of New York

Published 05 January 2017

First United American Life Insurance Company has renamed itself to Globe Life Insurance Company of New York.

When it was first incorporated as a stock life insurance company in 1981, First United American was known as Globe International Life Insurance Company. First United American, based in Liverpool, New York, has been working diligently to ensure a proper transition for its policyholders going into the New Year.

First United American changed its name in order to capitalize on the increased brand recognition experienced by its affiliate, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company.

Increased brand recognition has come as a result of Globe Life's numerous marketing efforts which most notably include obtaining the naming rights of Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball club.

Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company and Globe Life Insurance Company of New York are subsidiaries of Torchmark Corporation.

Globe Life Insurance Company of New York Facts

  • Founded in 1981
  • Wholly-owned subsidiary of United American Insurance Company, which is wholly-owned by Torchmark Corporation
  • More than $72m of insurance in-force (as of 7/16)

Parent Company Facts

Torchmark Corporation

  • Member of the S&P 500 Index
  • Ranked #590 Fortune 1000 company – 2016
  • When combined, the Torchmark companies are the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the U.S. since 2003 (reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence).
  • Ranked #28 on Dallas Morning News 2015 Top 150 D/FW Companies list
  • Ranked #68 on 2015 Texas 1000 list
  • Ranked #20 in total life net premiums written on National Underwriter's top 50 life and health insurance companies of 2016 list


Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Life Insurance & Pensions Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.