First United American changes name to Globe Life Insurance Company of New York

First United American Life Insurance Company has renamed itself to Globe Life Insurance Company of New York.

When it was first incorporated as a stock life insurance company in 1981, First United American was known as Globe International Life Insurance Company. First United American, based in Liverpool, New York, has been working diligently to ensure a proper transition for its policyholders going into the New Year.

First United American changed its name in order to capitalize on the increased brand recognition experienced by its affiliate, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company.

Increased brand recognition has come as a result of Globe Life's numerous marketing efforts which most notably include obtaining the naming rights of Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball club.

Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company and Globe Life Insurance Company of New York are subsidiaries of Torchmark Corporation.

Globe Life Insurance Company of New York Facts

Founded in 1981

Wholly-owned subsidiary of United American Insurance Company, which is wholly-owned by Torchmark Corporation

More than $72m of insurance in-force (as of 7/16)

Parent Company Facts

Torchmark Corporation

Member of the S&P 500 Index

Ranked #590 Fortune 1000 company – 2016

When combined, the Torchmark companies are the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the U.S. since 2003 (reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence).

Ranked #28 on Dallas Morning News 2015 Top 150 D/FW Companies list

Ranked #68 on 2015 Texas 1000 list

Ranked #20 in total life net premiums written on National Underwriter's top 50 life and health insurance companies of 2016 list

Source: Company Press Release