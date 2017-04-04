Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Life Insurance & Pensions
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Insurance claims service provider Davies Group buys Cynergie UK

Published 04 April 2017

Third party administrator and specialist outsourcer Davies Group has acquired Cynergie UK, a specialist regulatory services business, for an undisclosed price.

The Cynergie deal is Davies’ first acquisition since HGGC took a majority stake in the business in January 2017, pledging to support its plans to invest in niche & specialist services, technology and technical expertise.

Based in Peterborough and Birmingham, Cynergie provides outsourced regulatory and complaints management services across highly regulated sectors, including: insurance, financial services, utilities, and to ombudsmen & regulators.

Cynergie’s senior team will all join Davies, with Mark Parnaby leading the business as Managing Director, reporting directly to Dan Saulter, CEO of Davies. Cynergie will retain its name and becomes a new specialist division in Davies.

The acquisition of Cynergie will allow Davies to provide additional specialist capability to its clients, including complaints & regulatory services, alongside its insurance claims and insurance services offerings. In turn Davies will invest to develop Cynergie’s capability and add new clients in regulated sectors.

Dan Saulter, CEO of the Davies Group said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Cynergie, who have an excellent track record and strong long term partnerships with its clients. This is the first step towards delivering our strategy of broadening & deepening the capability that we offer our clients, through investing in niche & specialist services, technology and technical expertise”.

Mark Parnaby, Managing Director of Cynergie said: “We are excited to be joining forces with Davies Group as this will enhance Cynergie’s capability to further support our key clients and their ambitions. Our complementary services, combined with Davies’ commitment to investment in technology and specialist services will increase the value we can offer to clients”.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Life Insurance & Pensions News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Life Insurance & Pensions Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.