MetLift starts construction of third building in Cary, North Carolina

American life insurance company MetLife has broken ground on the third building at its Global Technology campus in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, US.

This new building continues MetLife’s broader strategic effort of transforming the workplace experience by bringing employees together in state-of-the-art, collaborative environments while significantly lowering operating costs.

Since the Global Technology campus grand opening in 2015, MetLife has built a diverse, highly skilled workforce of approximately 1,500 technologists, and the new building will bring more than 500 additional highly skilled jobs to Cary, North Carolina.

The expansion of the Global Technology campus demonstrates MetLife’s commitment to investing in digital initiatives to transform its customer experience around the world.

The new building will be home to MetLife’s Global Innovation Center which will be focused on insurance industry transformation by bringing innovative startups to our technology campus.

“To win in the marketplace, we must design products that customers need, make them simple to buy and use, and deliver a superior digital experience. Our work on this campus will help drive that effort,” said Steve Kandarian, MetLife’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “MetLife is pleased to be deepening our relationship with North Carolina given the favorable business environment, abundance of talent, and the competitive costs of doing business here.”

“Today is an important milestone for MetLife that reaffirms our commitment to creating a culture of innovation and earning the right to be our customers’ first choice,” said Marty Lippert, executive vice president and head of MetLife’s Global Technology & Operations organization. “We are proud to have our Global Technology campus based here in the Research Triangle, and the expansion to a third building is a reflection of the rich talent and strong partnership we have developed in the region.”

Today’s celebration drew North Carolina elected officials and dignitaries including Governor Roy Cooper, U.S. Senator Richard Burr, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, Congressman George Holding and Congressman David Price.

“We’re happy to call MetLife one of our strongest corporate partners in North Carolina, with major operations in Wake and Mecklenburg counties and plans to have a positive impact on our state’s economy for years to come,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “North Carolina is the right place for MetLife to keep growing including by expanding their Research Triangle campus.”

A work environment focused on productivity, connectivity, diversity and wellness

The completed Global Technology campus will be comprised of three 213,500 square-foot office buildings that integrate design and technology to foster an open and flexible work environment. The existing buildings have achieved Leadership & Energy Environmental Design (LEED) certification for environmental sustainability, with the newest building seeking the same. The campus sits on 26.5 acres, overlooks a terrace fronting Lake Crabtree and features an outdoor amphitheater, basketball court and walking trails. Other amenities at the campus include:

Campus-wide Wi-Fi

Workstations, offices and numerous informal and formal meeting spaces

Collaborative meeting rooms and open work spaces with writable walls

Global videoconferencing capabilities

Adjustable, sit-stand desks

Wellness rooms

Fitness center

Coffee bars

Structured parking

The newest building will be developed by Highwoods Properties, who delivered the first two buildings in 2015. Construction will be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Source: Company Press Release